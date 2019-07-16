Dale Eugene Stone, 65, died at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Countryview Terrace in Louisville, Ill.
Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the Rev. Bruce Sasse officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until time of services on Sunday at the church. Memorials: The family. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Stone was born on Saturday, March 20, 1954, in Breese, the son of the Rev. Carl L. and Shirley J. (Pierce) Stone.
Survivors include his sons, James Stone of Altamont, Darrin Stone of Effingham, Kevin (Bethany) Stone of Altamont, Dale Stone Jr. of Altamont and Joseph Stone of Altamont; and daughters, Kendra (Ian) Cox of Davis, and Stephanie Stone of Humboldt.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 16 to July 24, 2019