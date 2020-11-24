Dale Franklin Paslay, 91 of Cottage Hills, formerly of Fayette County, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at Morningside Assisted Living of Godfrey, where he resided for the past few years after a lingering illness.
Service were to be held at noon on Wednesday at Kull Funeral Chapel in Altamont. Christian burial rites will be conducted in Maplewood Cemetery in St. Elmo, at the family lot next to his wife, Mary Lee Ledbetter-Paslay.
Visitation for family and friends was to be held from 11 a.m.-noon at Kull Funeral Chapel.
Memorials: Liberty Christian Church and or donor's choice.
Dale was born on March 19, 1929, in Sefton Township, Fayette County, near Brownstown, into the family of Harold Mark and Edna Flossie (Sawyer) Paslay, one of six siblings, with four brothers and 1 sister. He married Mary Lee Ledbetter on Dec. 31, 1948, just before midnight on New Year's Eve at the Baptist Church Parsonage in St. Elmo, by the Rev. Earl Atwood, who performed his first marriage. Mary Lee preceded him in death on June 7, 2006.
In 1981, Dale and his family moved to Cottage Hills, where he continued his employment as an operating engineer, belonging to the Local #520 for more than 40 years. Dale had continued his membership at Liberty First Christian Church, where he was baptized and spent his life growing up in the Brownstown area.
He is survived by his sons, Ralph (wife, Marsha Kay-Hinton) Paslay of Dow, and Rodney "RJ" (wife, Janet Bik) Paslay; and daughters, Anita (husband, Mike) Howard of Godfrey, and Alice (husband, Wayne) Shelton of Bethalto.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Harold Mark Paslay, Donald Leon (wife, Patricia) Paslay, Perry Eugene Paslay and James Edward Paslay, in infancy; sister, Marilyn Louise (husband, Edward) Adams; and granddaughters, Sarah Kophazy and Laura Paslay.