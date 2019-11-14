Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel Arnold Frutiger. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel Arnold Frutiger, 67, of Vandalia, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Overcup Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the church. Military rites will be accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown Post 9770 following services at the church. Memorials: Brownstown First Responders, Honor Flight or Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Mr. Frutiger was born on June 12, 1952, in Flora, the son of Arnold and Lela (Welch) Frutiger. He married Gloria Susan Sigrist on May 7, 1984, and together, they shared 35 years of marriage and raised one son.

Dan was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving in Vietnam. He was also a teamster, most recently employed by ABF Freight out of Effingham. He was a member of Brownstown Post 9770, Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia, Edgewood Masonic Lodge No. 82 and the Teamsters Union.

He is survived by his wife; son, Austin Frutiger and wife Kim of Brownstown; sister, Luella and husband Paul Humphrey of Murray, Ky.; grandchildren, Lexi and husband Jared, Kyrstyn and Kinley, all of Brownstown; and his K-9 companion, Izzy.

