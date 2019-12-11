Daniel K. Boone, 72, of Kinmundy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Doctor's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem.
Private memorial services honoring the life of Daniel will be held at a later date at Kinmundy Christian Church, with Josh Conley officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Triplett and Neal Funeral Home in Kinmundy was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.triplettandneal.com.
Mr. Boone was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Vandalia, the son of Thomas and Freda "Lucille" (Sanders) Boone. He married Pama Thompson on March 9, 1973, in Brownstown.
Daniel worked for VanTran in Vandalia for several years and later worked at Fedders and Walmart.
He enjoyed watching sports, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Blues, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears were some of Daniel's favorite teams. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Dawn Gelsinger of Athens, Ga., and Cheryl (John) Dotray of Vandalia; son, Chad (Patrina) Boone of Kinmundy; and grandchildren, Logan, Landen and Lincoln.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Sue McCammick; and a granddaughter, P.J. Martin.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019