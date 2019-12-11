Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daniel K. Boone. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Daniel K. Boone, 72, of Kinmundy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Doctor's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem.

Private memorial services honoring the life of Daniel will be held at a later date at Kinmundy Christian Church, with Josh Conley officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Triplett and Neal Funeral Home in Kinmundy was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Boone was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Vandalia, the son of Thomas and Freda "Lucille" (Sanders) Boone. He married Pama Thompson on March 9, 1973, in Brownstown.

Daniel worked for VanTran in Vandalia for several years and later worked at Fedders and Walmart.

He enjoyed watching sports, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Blues, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears were some of Daniel's favorite teams. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Dawn Gelsinger of Athens, Ga., and Cheryl (John) Dotray of Vandalia; son, Chad (Patrina) Boone of Kinmundy; and grandchildren, Logan, Landen and Lincoln.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Sue McCammick; and a granddaughter, P.J. Martin.

Daniel K. Boone, 72, of Kinmundy, formerly of Vandalia, passed away at 7:52 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Doctor's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Salem.Private memorial services honoring the life of Daniel will be held at a later date at Kinmundy Christian Church, with Josh Conley officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Triplett and Neal Funeral Home in Kinmundy was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.triplettandneal.com. Mr. Boone was born on Sept. 24, 1947, in Vandalia, the son of Thomas and Freda "Lucille" (Sanders) Boone. He married Pama Thompson on March 9, 1973, in Brownstown.Daniel worked for VanTran in Vandalia for several years and later worked at Fedders and Walmart.He enjoyed watching sports, and the Pittsburgh Pirates, St. Louis Blues, Fighting Illini and Chicago Bears were some of Daniel's favorite teams. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Dawn Gelsinger of Athens, Ga., and Cheryl (John) Dotray of Vandalia; son, Chad (Patrina) Boone of Kinmundy; and grandchildren, Logan, Landen and Lincoln.He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Sandra Sue McCammick; and a granddaughter, P.J. Martin. Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close