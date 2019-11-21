Darrel E. Brown, 75, of Vandalia, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at his home.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Miller Funeral home in Vandalia and one hour before services on Monday at the church. Memorials: Fourgiven Quartet. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Brown was born on Sept. 11, 1944, in Vera, the son of Nova L. "Deacon" and Bessie Mae (Hunter) Brown. He married Ruth Ann Skinner on Dec. 22, 1963, in Ramsey.
He was a retired district sales manager for Garst Seed Co., a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran and member of Unity Baptist Church in Vandalia.
He is survived by his wife; son, Michael Brown and Kathy of Gainsville, Ga.; daughter, Angela Reeter and Matt of Vandalia; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sister, Donna Slaughter of Maryville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Darren Brown; infant daughter, Dawn Brown; and brother, Lawrence Brown.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 21 to Nov. 27, 2019