David E. Koski, 65, of Ramsey, died on Monday, April 6, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a private graveside service and interment will be held in Casey Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with the Rev. Roger Eller officiating. Memorials: Ramsey American Legion or Casey Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Koski was born on Nov. 30, 1954, in Hillsboro, the son of Wilbert H. and Evelyn Doris (Eller) Koski. He married Barbara J. Morrell on Dec. 31, 1977, in Nokomis.
Survivors include his mother, of Colton; wife; sons, Jason E. Koski and Jennifer of Ramsey, Jerrod D. Koski and Ashley of Fillmore, Heath D. Koski and Courtney of Ramsey, and Keith E. Koski and Elizabeth of Fillmore; and daughter, LeAnn M. Shockey and Chris of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 15, 2020