Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Send Flowers Obituary



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, with Ralph Rounds officiating. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: Altamont Meals on Wheels or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Ellis was born on Wednesday, March 3, 1943, in Decatur, the son of John F. and Claire E. (Davis) Ellis. He married Allegra Finfrock on Nov. 7, 1965, at Dexter Methodist Church in rural Altamont.

Survivors include his wife; sons, Michael Ellis, and kevin (Wanda) Ellis, both of Altamont; and daughter, Amy Ellis of Altamont.



David L. Ellis, 76, of Altamont, died at 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, with Ralph Rounds officiating. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: Altamont Meals on Wheels or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com. Mr. Ellis was born on Wednesday, March 3, 1943, in Decatur, the son of John F. and Claire E. (Davis) Ellis. He married Allegra Finfrock on Nov. 7, 1965, at Dexter Methodist Church in rural Altamont.Survivors include his wife; sons, Michael Ellis, and kevin (Wanda) Ellis, both of Altamont; and daughter, Amy Ellis of Altamont. Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close