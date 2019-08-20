David L. Ellis, 76, of Altamont, died at 12:49 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont, with Ralph Rounds officiating. Burial will be in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the funeral home. Memorials: Altamont Meals on Wheels or donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mr. Ellis was born on Wednesday, March 3, 1943, in Decatur, the son of John F. and Claire E. (Davis) Ellis. He married Allegra Finfrock on Nov. 7, 1965, at Dexter Methodist Church in rural Altamont.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Michael Ellis, and kevin (Wanda) Ellis, both of Altamont; and daughter, Amy Ellis of Altamont.
Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 20 to Aug. 28, 2019