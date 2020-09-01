1/
David L. Reynolds
1952 - 2020
David L. Reynolds, 67, of Saint Elmo, formerly of Vandalia, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A private family burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
He was born Nov. 16, 1952, in Vandalia, the son of John Henry and Lenora Pauline Radcliff Reynolds.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Reynolds of Greenville.

Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 1 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
