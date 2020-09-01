David L. Reynolds, 67, of Saint Elmo, formerly of Vandalia, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded. A private family burial will be at a later date at Jefferson Barracks. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
He was born Nov. 16, 1952, in Vandalia, the son of John Henry and Lenora Pauline Radcliff Reynolds.
Survivors include his daughter, Amanda Reynolds of Greenville.