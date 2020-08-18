1/1
David L. Stine Sr.
1949 - 2020
David L. Stine Sr., 71, of Sparta, formerly of St. Elmo, passed away at 6:26 am on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at his home in Sparta.
Due to COVID19, Phase 4 guidelines will be in effect, using social distancing and facemasks. Private services will be held on Friday at Wilson's Funeral Home in Steeleville, with Officiant Tom Ashley officiating. Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri. Memorials: Heartland Hospice or Hope Lodge (Siteman Cancer Center). Wilson Funeral Home in Steeleville was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.wilsonsfuneralhome.net.
David was born on March 19, 1949, in St. Elmo, the son of Conrad and Bertha (Morgan) Stine. He married Janice Davis on Sept. 11, 1999, in Sparta.
Survivors include his wife; children, David L. Stine Jr. and Roger E. Stine, both of Sparta; stepson, Marcus E. Davis of Ellis Grove; stepdaughter, Amanda N. Sinnett of Evansville, Ill.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 18 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Wilson Funeral Home
509 W Illinois
Steeleville, IL 62288
(618) 965-3312
