Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344

David L. Sebright, 83, Altamont

David L. Sebright, 83, of Altamont, passed away at 7:57 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon on Saturday at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in rural St. Elmo, with the Rev. Fr. Christudasan Kurisadima officiating. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Lawrenceville City Cemetery in Lawrenceville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the church. Memorials: St. Bonaventure Building Fund. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Sebright was born on Monday, March 9, 1936, in Lawrenceville, the son of H. Cecil and Minnie (Teterick) Sebright. He married Joan C. Nuxoll on July 4, 1959, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham.

David graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1954 and Eastern Illinois University in 1959, and also attended Vincennes University in Vincennes, Ind. He served in the Illinois National Guard for seven years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in St. Elmo, Knights of Columbus in Effingham, and Illinois and National Education Associations. During his working career, he was a schoolteacher, having taught at Brownstown Elementary School from 1973-94 and on the Island of Guam for five years. He was an insurance claims adjuster for State Farm and MFA Insurance, and additionally farmed. In his free time, he enjoyed family, reading and traveling extensively in Guam, Bali, Hawaii, Marshall Islands, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, Myanmar, Angkor Wat, Cambodia, Taiwan, Japan and most of the continental United States and Mexico or wherever the travel trailer would take him.

David had a passion for the preservation of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church that started 45 years ago and was renewed in the last five years.

He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years; son, Daniel C. Sebright of Charleston; daughters, Joan (Phil) Milleville of Akron, Ohio, and Caroline (Robert) Jakubowski of Vandalia; sisters, Lois Madden of Fredericksburg, Va., and Patricia Lynn Brown of Laramie, Wyo.; grandchildren, Joe, Ashley and Josh Sebright, Aaron, Mark and Thomas Milleville, and Ann Lane; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, H. Cecil Sebright; sister, Mary Lancaster; and sons, David Lee Sebright Jr. and David Ray Sebright.

