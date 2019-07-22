Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David V. Gathe. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

David V. Gathe, 60, of Vernon, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Fayette County Hospital emergency room in Vandalia.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Burial will be in Vernon Cemetery in Vernon. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Vernon Cemetery in Vernon. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Gathe was born on Jan. 1, 1959, in Gulfport, Miss., the son of Kenneth Raymond and Patricia Marie "Pat" (Murphy) Gathe. He married Angela Kay Brumfield on June 23, 1999, in Jamaica.

He was a retired employee with the State of Illinois. David loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and horseback riding, but most of all, he adored spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his mother, of Vandalia; wife; son, Clayton Gathe and Brandi of Vandalia; daughter, Andrea Meadows and Mark of Vandalia; godchildren, Ashtyn Thessen and Alex of Cherry Point, N.C., Colton Lasley and Lexi of Ft. Rucker, Ala, and Lyndon Lasley of Belleville; brothers, Karl Gathe of Vandalia, Dudley Gathe and Suzanne of Seymour, Tenn., and Ted Gathe of Alamogordo, N.M.; sisters, Teena Yarbrough and Tammy Eyman, both of Vandalia, Tricia Grandt and Brad of Shobonier, and Amy Pyle and Bubba of Seymour, Tenn.; and grandchildren, Payton, Camdyn and Liam.

He was preceded in death by his father; and in-laws, Burl and Shirley Brumfield.

