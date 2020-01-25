Dean Roberts, 94, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Harry Kirk officiating. Burial with military rites will be in Liberty Cemetery in Bingham. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday at one hour before services on Wednesday, both at the church. Memorials: Liberty Church in Bingham. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Roberts was born on Aug. 11, 1925, in Vandalia, the son of Trove Gilbert and Zula Caroline (Stockdale) Roberts. He married Claudine Patsy Richardson on May 17, 1947, in Vandalia.
He worked at Farm Service for 26 years, retiring in 1976; was a former Mycogen Seed salesman; was a U.S. Army paratrooper in World War II; was a member of Fayette County Farm Bureau; and was affiliated with Liberty Church in Bingham. Dean loved hunting, sports and his family.
He is survived by his wife; sons, David Roberts and Judy, and Kenny Roberts and Kathy, both of Vandalia; daughters, Sue Roberts of Ramsey, Cindy Laramee and Alan of Vandalia, and Heidi Cade and Rich of Vandalia; brother, Jim Roberts and Jean of Greenville; sisters, Marion Shroyer and Phil of Vandalia, and Zola Sturgill of Shelbyville; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Carl, Warren, Larry and Jack; and sisters, Leatha and Lorenne.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 25 to Feb. 5, 2020