Deanna M. Eller, 49, of Srping Hill, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.
Private services and interment will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, RFD Ramsey, with Pastor Justin Hill officiating. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, rural Ramsey. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Deanna was born on March 11, 1971, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Cecil Don and Maxine Laveda (Stokes) Eller.
She hand-crafted her own jewelry line, called d.Marlene, and was a member of Grace Chapel in Leipers Fork, Tenn. Deanna enjoyed making jewelry, worshipping the Lord and fellowshipping with her friends. She also loved her dog, Sedona.
She is survived by her mother, Maxine Eller of Bingham; brothers, Don Eller and Linda of Ganzales, La., and David Eller and Joyce of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Kelli Hill and Justin of Wheeler; and several nephews and nieces.
Published in The Leader-Union from May 20 to May 27, 2020