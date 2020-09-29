1/1
Delores K. (Wasser) Dukeman
1942 - 2020
Delores K. Dukeman, 78, of Vandalia, died at 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
A private family memorial service will be held on Friday at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with Pastor Lora (Lansford) Foutch officiating. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Seminary Schoolhouse, c/o Ed Rickman, 305 East Pierce St., Mulberry Grove, Ill. 62262. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfuneralhome.com.
Delores was born on Saturday, Sept. 19, 1942, in Brownstown, the daughter of Oran and Annabelle (Lansford) Wasser.
She was retired from Crane Packing in Vandalia after 45 years. She was a member of the Fayette County Home Extension. In her retirement, she enjoyed cake decorating for different occasions.
She is survived by her companion, Ray Tish of Vandalia; sons, Robert 'Bob' (Sheila) Kimbro of St. Elmo, Tony (Judy) Kimbro of Vandalia, and Mike (Bonnie) Haynes of Vandalia; daughters, Lori (Chris) Matthews of Vandalia, and Jennifer (Mark) Hutson of Texas; brother-in-law, Martin Wilhelm of Brownstown; grandchildren, Noah (Sharon) Haynes, Cole Haynes, Jeff McConnell, Justin (Jen) McConnell, Jamie Kimbro, Hannah Helm, Brandon Hutson, Chris (Andrea) Matthews, and Jr and Devan (Ashley) Matthews; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah, Hayden, Brody, and Wylder.
Delores was preceded in death by her parents; sons, Jeffery and Thomas Kimbro; and sisters, Phyllis McPeek, Iris Taylor and Sharon Wilhelm.




Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 29 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
