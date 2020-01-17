Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Denise Denny Corbell. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Denise Denny Corbell, 97, of Simi Valley, Calif., formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Adventist Health Hospital, Simi Valley, Calif., with her three children close by.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia, with Pastor Kurt Simon, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at

She was born, April 18, 1922, in Vandalia, the daughter of Frank Morey and Celeste (Sayles) Denny. She married Martin Joseph, "M.J." Corbell on March 9, 1945, in Vandalia; he passed away on Sept. 3, 1999.

She was a homemaker; owner/manager of Fidelity Clothiers; first woman member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank in Vandalia; an active lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia; former member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority; Girl Scout Leader; served as a Pink Lady at Fayette County Hospital; and helped deliver Meals on Wheels.

Denise was a resident of Vandalia for more than 92 years; graduate of Vandalia Community Schools and Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.; and attended the U of I, Champaign, IL. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and instilled in them the love of nature and music.

She is survived by a son, Denny Corbell and Sue Ellen of Carterville, with grandsons, Douglas and great-granddaughter, Maureen of Carterville, and Phillip and Kristi Corbell, with great-grandson, Brandon and great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Jenna and Megan of Beavercreek, Ohio.

Daughter, Christi Effland and Marvin of Simi Valley, Calif., with grandson, Matthew and Vicki Effland with great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Lindsey of Indianapolis, Ind., and granddaughter, Tiffany and David Peters, with great-grandson, Laken and Jameson and great-granddaughter, Grace, of Camarilla, Calif.

Daughter, Carole Hoeller and John, Davenport, Iowa, with granddaughters, Karen (Hoeller) Gorden, with great-grandsons, Luke and Levi of Davenport, Iowa, and Emily (Hoeller) and Seth Daniel, Bellevue, Neb., and Laura, Omaha, Neb.

Foster child, Joan Cole of Greenville; sister, Sallie Green of Elkton, Fla., with nephews, Brady and Bruce; nephews, Chip Berger of Vandalia and Terry Corbell on Sun City West, Ariz; and niece, Bonnie (Berger) and Rex Vernon, Springfield, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Doris Berger; and brothers-in-law, Vernon Berger and Keith Green.

Denise Denny Corbell, 97, of Simi Valley, Calif., formerly of Vandalia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Adventist Health Hospital, Simi Valley, Calif., with her three children close by.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia, with Pastor Kurt Simon, officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia. Memorials: First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net. She was born, April 18, 1922, in Vandalia, the daughter of Frank Morey and Celeste (Sayles) Denny. She married Martin Joseph, "M.J." Corbell on March 9, 1945, in Vandalia; he passed away on Sept. 3, 1999.She was a homemaker; owner/manager of Fidelity Clothiers; first woman member of the Board of Directors of First National Bank in Vandalia; an active lifetime member of First Presbyterian Church in Vandalia; former member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority; Girl Scout Leader; served as a Pink Lady at Fayette County Hospital; and helped deliver Meals on Wheels.Denise was a resident of Vandalia for more than 92 years; graduate of Vandalia Community Schools and Stephens College in Columbia, Mo.; and attended the U of I, Champaign, IL. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and instilled in them the love of nature and music.She is survived by a son, Denny Corbell and Sue Ellen of Carterville, with grandsons, Douglas and great-granddaughter, Maureen of Carterville, and Phillip and Kristi Corbell, with great-grandson, Brandon and great-granddaughters, Kaitlyn, Jenna and Megan of Beavercreek, Ohio.Daughter, Christi Effland and Marvin of Simi Valley, Calif., with grandson, Matthew and Vicki Effland with great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Lindsey of Indianapolis, Ind., and granddaughter, Tiffany and David Peters, with great-grandson, Laken and Jameson and great-granddaughter, Grace, of Camarilla, Calif.Daughter, Carole Hoeller and John, Davenport, Iowa, with granddaughters, Karen (Hoeller) Gorden, with great-grandsons, Luke and Levi of Davenport, Iowa, and Emily (Hoeller) and Seth Daniel, Bellevue, Neb., and Laura, Omaha, Neb.Foster child, Joan Cole of Greenville; sister, Sallie Green of Elkton, Fla., with nephews, Brady and Bruce; nephews, Chip Berger of Vandalia and Terry Corbell on Sun City West, Ariz; and niece, Bonnie (Berger) and Rex Vernon, Springfield, IL.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Doris Berger; and brothers-in-law, Vernon Berger and Keith Green. Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close