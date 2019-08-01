Denise Rosemary Hayes, 96, of Pana, died at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence.
Services were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Pana, with the Rev. Al Allen officiating. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery, Pana Township, Christian County. Visitation was held from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday at Kennedy and Sons in Pana, with a rosary at 5:45 p.m. Memorials: Sacred Heart School. Online condolences can be expressed at www.kennedypana.com.
Mrs. Hayes was born on Friday, June 22, 1923, in Pana, the daughter of Leo Paul and Magdalena (Yenck) Trumper. She married Paul MacDavid Hayes on June 25, 1941, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Pana; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Schoonover of Pana and Diane Hayes of St. Louis, Mo.
Published in The Leader-Union on Aug. 1, 2019