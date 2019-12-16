Dianna L. Doyle, 60, of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery in rural Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: . Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Dianna was born on July 6, 1959, in Vandalia, the daughter of Harmon Albert and Helen Doris "Pat" (Grubaugh) Doyle.
She was a former secretary for Ed Maag at Edward Jones Investments in Vandalia. Dianna loved playing bingo and card games.
She is survived by her brother Harmon Albert Doyle II of Vandalia; nephew, Jonathan Doyle and Jasmine of Las Vegas, Nev.; niece, Sarah Myers and Chad of Pana; and great-nieces, Carissa and Caitlynn Myers.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a nephew, Harmon Albert Doyle III.
Published in The Leader-Union from Dec. 16 to Dec. 25, 2019