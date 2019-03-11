Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Propeck. View Sign



Services were held at 3 p.m. on Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church in Loogootee, with the Rev. Krista Stokke officiating. Visitation was held one hour before services on Sunday. Memorials: Old Loogootee Cemetery; Zion Lutheran Church; St. Paul United Church of Christ, 589 Mary St., Pocahontas, Ill. 62275, or 414 Main St., Jamestown, Ill. 62275; or donor's choice.

Mr. Propeck was born on Feb. 27, 1941, in Bloomington, the son of Harold William and Zelda Jane (Turner) Propeck. He married Lois Elaine Case on Oct. 27, 1968, at Zion Lutheran Church in Loogootee.

He was the pastor at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Jamestown, and was a part-time pastor at various church over the years for 20-plus years. Don drove a school bus in Buffalo, N.Y., for 20-plus years and held several administrative positions working with developmentally disabled adults. Don enjoyed sports. Spending time with his family, kids and grandchildren brought him great enjoyment.

Don is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lois; son, Gregory William Propeck (Miranda Hartz) of Vandalia; daughters, Valerie Propeck McClimon (Patrick) of Loogootee, and Suzanne Propeck-Gray (Anthony) of St. Louis, Mo.; grandchildren, Nathan Gray, Rhiannon Gray, Gabriel Propeck and Harrison Propeck; stepgrandchildren, Rylee Velazequez and Trinity Velazequez; sisters, Karen Greco of Highland Park, Anna Cully of Atlanta, Ga., Pamela Buric of Sacramento, Calif., and Jeanne Berger of Gibson City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

110 W. Third St.

St. Peter , IL 62880

