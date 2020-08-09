1/1
Donald Allen Hobler
Donald Allen Hobler, 79, of Vandalia, passed away at 9:08 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Overcup Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia and one hour prior to services on Monday at the church. Memorials: Overcup Baptist Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Hobler was born on Nov. 17, 1940, in Vandalia, the son of Walter Edward and Lottie Mae (Jackson) Hobler.
Don was a truck driver/ teamster, working for several different companies throughout the years. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local #50, Swansea; Overcup Baptist Church; and YMCA; and a former member of Vandalia Moose Lodge #1447. Don loved his family, gospel music, going on cruises and camping when he was able.
He is survived by his sons, Mike Hobler and wife Connie, and Ed Hobler and wife Lisa, both of Vandalia; grandchildren, Michael Hobler and wife Debra, Angela and husband Matthew Graumenz, Anna Hobler, Johnathan Hobler, Erika Gonzales and Lauren Canull; great-grandchildren, Matthew, Quinby, Kyra, Brylee, Zek, Elijah, Cami, Addie, Emmie, Libby, Raygan, Tanner, Rylee, Jakiah, Nikkei, Lucas, Alexis and Aubree; and his very special friend, Connie Price of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harold Hobler; and a sister, Kathryn Schukar.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 9 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
