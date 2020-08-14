1/1
Donald Eugene Rine
1949 - 2020
Donald Eugene Rine, 70, of Vandalia, passed away at 2:05 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Forbis Cemetery in Brownstown, with the Rev. Rod Caswell officiating. Memorials: The family. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mr. Rine was born on Nov. 14, 1949, in Detroit, Mich., the son of Arthur and Evangeline (Waddell) Rine. He married Diana Lynn Joiner on October 3, 1980, and together they celebrated nearly 40 years of marriage and raised three children.
Don was a truck driver working for various companies over the years. He enjoyed fishing, boating and racing. He was affiliated with CenterPointe Church in Vandalia.
Mr. Rine is survived by his wife; son, Donald "Donnie" Rine Jr. and significant other Bobbi Wells of Vandalia; daughters, Dana and husband Stewart Chandler of Vandalia and Danielle and husband Ira Roberts of Kentucky; brother, Kenny Rine of Rockford; sister, Linda Ward of Vandalia; and grandchildren, Brandon and Gracey Simmons, Dezsiree Pyle, Dawson and Destinee Rine, and James, Abbey, Rebecca, Elizabeth and Daniel Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his parents.


Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 26, 2020.
