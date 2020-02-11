Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Lambert Beccue. View Sign Service Information Kull Funeral Home 323 North Olive Street Saint Elmo , IL 62458 (618)-829-5757 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Lambert Beccue, 78, of Altamont, passed away at 1:48 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at the Lutheran Care Center Chapel, with the Rev. Jeffery Michael from Christ's Church in Effingham officiating. Burial will be in Union Cemetery in Altamont. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday at the chapel. Memorials: Lutheran Care Center, 701 W. Cumberland Road, Altamont, Ill. 62411; or donor's choice. Kull Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Beccue was born on Dec. 7, 1941, at Mark Greer Hospital in Vandalia, the son of Gerhardt Edward and Edna (Harnish) Beccue. He married Carolyn Louise Siebert on Aug. 31, 1962, at St. Clare Roman Catholic Church in Altamont, with the Rev. Father Morris officiating.

Don was raised in the Bethlehem Community near Altamont and continued to live his life in West Township, rural Effingham County. He confirmed his faith from the Bethlehem Lutheran Church, graduated from the church grade school, attended and graduated from Altamont Community High School with the class of 1960, having received the Mathematics Award. Don attended Eastern Illinois University for a short time and returned to the family farm, and started as owner and operator his concrete business. Beccue Concrete and Construction was sold to his oldest son, Steve, however, Don never retired and continued to be the shop foreman until his health declined in the past months.

Don had a mechanical and designer mind, known for his gun-making ability. He was the designer of the alternating plane fulcrum. He was the grand knight of the FOTT and the Order of KMA, and a proud member of the NRA.

He is survived by sons, Steve Beccue and wife Deanna of Mason, David Beccue and Mark McKone of Minneapolis, Minn., and Lyle, Greg Beccue and wife Tiffany, Timothy and Daniel Beccue, all of Mason; daughters, Diana Beccue of Effingham, Rachel Beccue and Sara Schwarm of Brownstown, and Mandy and husband Andy Youngblood of Effingham; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jonathan, in infancy; daughter-in-law, Karen Beccue; and grandson, Christopher Beccue.

