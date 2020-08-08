1/1
Donald M. "Don" Adams
1932 - 2020
Donald M. "Don" Adams, 87, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Willowbrook in Vandalia.
Private family memorial services are being held Saturday at the First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Tom Goodell officiating. Memorials: First United Methodist Youth Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Adams was born on Dec. 12, 1932, in Marion County, the son of Maurice Cephas and Hilda M. (McNicol) Adams. He married Patricia Diane Engelhardt on June 26, 1955, in Vandalia.
Don was an avid quail hunter, golfer, ballplayer and coach. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service; was a U.S. Army veteran-Korean Conflict; member of the First United Methodist Church, Vandalia; Temperance Lodge #16, A.F.&A.M., Vandalia; American Legion Post #95 40 et 8; Vandalia Jaycees; and Vandalia Country and Golf Club.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Doug Adams and Sue, Greenville, S.C., and David Adams, Vandalia; daughters, Patti Bohner and Steve, Vandalia; Allison Horn and James, St. Peters, Mo., and Elizabeth Grant and Steve, Edwardsville; brothers, Dick Adams and Jane, and Darrell Adams and Lynda, both of Patoka; sisters, DeAnne Thompson and Larry, and Darlene Gaston, both of Patoka; sister-in-law, Mary Lou Adams, Patoka; grandchildren, Blake, Connor, Alex, Andrew and Lauren Adams; and David and Cameron Grant; and great-grandson, Max Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Dale Adams.

Published in The Leader-Union from Aug. 8 to Aug. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
