Donald M. "Don" Diveley, 89, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in the emergency room at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, with Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the church. Memorials: Bethel Baptist Church or donor's choice. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolence can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Diveley was born on Dec. 15, 1929, in Pontiac, the son of Elvy E. and Mary Loretta (Galloway) Diveley. Elvy and Mary Loretta passed away when Don was an infant, and he was raised by Roy and Lou Hampton. He married Shirley Ann Tate on June 27, 1959, in Vandalia.
Don retired after 30 years as a supervisor from Crane Packing in Vandalia, and he was an U.S. Army World War II veteran, serving in Germany. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 in Vandalia.
Don loved volunteering at Fayette County Hospital, woodworking out in his shed, bowling, golfing and watching Western shows.
He is survived by his wife; sons, Sam Diveley, and Stan Diveley, both of Vandalia; and Mark Diveley of Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his biological parents, and the parents who raised him; a brother, Leroy Diveley; and sisters, Loraine and Clara Mae.
Published in The Leader-Union from July 8 to July 17, 2019