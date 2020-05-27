Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donn David "Dave" Mayfield. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary



Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at McInturff Cemetery in Hagarstown. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the service will be standing only with social distancing efforts in place. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at

At a young age, Dave and his family moved to Vandalia. He attended Vandalia Community High School where he was a standout track star setting state records, played football and developed his artistic abilities. After high school, Dave attended seminary school at Concordia University until he decided on a new path. He studied radiology in Clayton, Mo., where he did medical illustrations while pursuing a career in radiology. After graduating, he was selected as one of six to participate in BJC Healthcare's nuclear medicine program.

Dave was known to all as a great storyteller with an undeniable laugh. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #16, Vandalia Shrine Club, President of St. James Lutheran Church Council and served his community on the Fayette County Board. Dave was a man of incredible artistic talents, which he leveraged in the service of others. He brought a creative approach to life, including clowning to raise money for the , teaching his family the importance of nature conservation and restoring things to their former glory. Dave's legacy will carry on through his extended family and friends. He would ask that we always put ourselves aside and focus on the good that we can do together as a community. A final lesson from a life well lived.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Diane (Eckhardt) Mayfield; his sons, Chad (Shannon) and Matthew (Alice) Mayfield; his grandchildren, Brittany Siebert, Brooke Mayfield, Chase Mayfield, Natalie Mayfield and Claire Mayfield; brothers, Michael Mayfield and Jeremy (Rebecca) Mayfield; and sister, Sheri (Allan) VonBehren. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he dearly loved.

Memorial donations are suggested to either McInturff Cemetery or Fear Nothing Cancer Support.

McInturff Cemetery accepts donations for maintenance of their grounds. Mail donations to: 4151 East 1550 Ave, Vandalia, Ill. 62471.

Fear Nothing is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for local cancer patients and their families. Donation information can be found online at: http://fearnothing.life via email:



Donn David "Dave" Mayfield, 72, of Vandalia, born Oct. 17, 1947, to Marlene (Tedrick) and Donald Mayfield, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at McInturff Cemetery in Hagarstown. Due to COVID-19 precautions, the service will be standing only with social distancing efforts in place. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. At a young age, Dave and his family moved to Vandalia. He attended Vandalia Community High School where he was a standout track star setting state records, played football and developed his artistic abilities. After high school, Dave attended seminary school at Concordia University until he decided on a new path. He studied radiology in Clayton, Mo., where he did medical illustrations while pursuing a career in radiology. After graduating, he was selected as one of six to participate in BJC Healthcare's nuclear medicine program.Dave was known to all as a great storyteller with an undeniable laugh. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #16, Vandalia Shrine Club, President of St. James Lutheran Church Council and served his community on the Fayette County Board. Dave was a man of incredible artistic talents, which he leveraged in the service of others. He brought a creative approach to life, including clowning to raise money for the , teaching his family the importance of nature conservation and restoring things to their former glory. Dave's legacy will carry on through his extended family and friends. He would ask that we always put ourselves aside and focus on the good that we can do together as a community. A final lesson from a life well lived.Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Diane (Eckhardt) Mayfield; his sons, Chad (Shannon) and Matthew (Alice) Mayfield; his grandchildren, Brittany Siebert, Brooke Mayfield, Chase Mayfield, Natalie Mayfield and Claire Mayfield; brothers, Michael Mayfield and Jeremy (Rebecca) Mayfield; and sister, Sheri (Allan) VonBehren. Also surviving are many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends that he dearly loved.Memorial donations are suggested to either McInturff Cemetery or Fear Nothing Cancer Support.McInturff Cemetery accepts donations for maintenance of their grounds. Mail donations to: 4151 East 1550 Ave, Vandalia, Ill. 62471.Fear Nothing is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing support for local cancer patients and their families. Donation information can be found online at: http://fearnothing.life via email: [email protected] or by phone: (217) 649-1419. Published in The Leader-Union from May 27 to June 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.