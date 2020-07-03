1/1
Donna (Grotts) Grubaugh
1942 - 2020
Donna "Rosalee" Grubaugh, 77, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Pilcher Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with Dr. Ward Sussenbach officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery at 10 a.m. Memorials: Pilcher Cemetery, rural Brownstown. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Rosalee was born on Sept. 24, 1942, in Bond County, the daughter of Benjamin Joseph and Alva (Elkins) Grotts. She married Cecil Herman Ritchey on May 29, 1958 in Vandalia; he passed away on March 19, 1986. She married James R. Grubaugh on Oct. 29, 1987, at Haley Chapel. She was the owner of Ritchey Painting in Vandalia; ran several restaurants in the area, including Rockford; and was a member of Haley Chapel in rural Brownstown and a current member of Parkview Free Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband; son, Dwayne Ritchey and Lea Ann of Vandalia; daughter, Kathy Vandyke and Terry of Effingham; nephew, Larry Clements of Ann Arbor, Mich.; niece, Pat Gooding and James of Boise, Idaho; stepchildren, Kim, Nancy, Pam and John; grandchildren, Christian, Kaitlynn, Mindi, Michelle and Mindy; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Kaleb, Blake and Kiley.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband; brothers, George and Kenny; and sisters, Evelyn and JoAnn.

Published in The Leader-Union from Jul. 3 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
