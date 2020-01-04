Donna Jordan, 83, of Granite City, died at 4:41 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Meridian Village Care Center in Glen Carbon.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: Donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charges of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Jordan was born on Monday, Oct. 26, 1936, in Vandalia, the daughter of Clyde and Dorothy Washburn. She married Floyd M. Jordan Jr. on June 29, 1955.
Survivors include her husband; son, Gary (Jaryl) Jordan of Mitchell; and daughter, Barbara Jordan of Granite City.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15, 2020