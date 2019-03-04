Donna Lee Smith, 83, of Newman, formerly of Vandalia, died at 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Newman Christian Church in Newman, with the Rev. Justin Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: Newman Christian Church of Newman Township Library, to be used for its children's programs.
Mrs. Smith was born on Sept. 28, 1935, in Vandalia, the daughter of Darrell Mahon and Verna Mae Crotser Hamilton. She married Jesse Leonard Smith on Feb. 5, 1955, in Vandalia; he preceded her in death.
Survivors include her daughters, Sherry Sue (Carl) Smith-Stanford of Newman, and Lisa Ann (Laurie) Smith of Maryland Heights, Mo.
