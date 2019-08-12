Donna Mae Webber, 79, of Vandalia, passed away at 8:25 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Fayette County Hospital ER in Vandalia.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Webber was born on June 20, 1940, in Vandalia, the daughter of Glen and Ruth (Williams) Lofland. She married Louis R. Webber on Nov. 10, 1956, and together they celebrated 62 years of marriage.
She is survived by her husband; daughter, Holly and husband Tim Duffield of Wyoming, Ill.; sister, Wilma Richards of Shobonier; and grandchildren, Timothy Davis and Cody Davis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, James Webber; a daughter, Tonya "Toni" Davis; brothers, David Lofland and John Lofland; and sisters, Shirley Potter, Janet Smith and Jeanne Lofland.
