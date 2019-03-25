Donna Sue Sharp, 72, of Princeton, Ind., formerly of Vandalia, died at 5:30 pm. on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites will take place. Graveside services at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia will take place at a later date. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mrs. Sharp was born on Jan. 4, 1947, in Vandalia, the daughter of Donald and Ina (Swinford) Hildibrand. She married Gail L. Smith on May 16, 1973; he preceded her in death.
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
Published in The Leader-Union from Mar. 25 to Apr. 3, 2019