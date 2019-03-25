Obituary



Graveside services at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia will take place at a later date.

Mrs. Sharp was born on Jan. 4, 1947, in Vandalia, the daughter of Donald and Ina (Swinford) Hildibrand. She married Gail L. Smith on May 16, 1973; he preceded her in death.

