Dora Ellen Weaver, 97, of Vandalia, died on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Vandalia Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
In accordance with the family's wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Green Hill Cemeter in VanBurensburg, with the Rev. Robert Weaver officiating. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Dora was born on Jan. 29, 1922, in Vandalia, daughter of George and Julia (Perry) Weaver.
