Doris A. Hopkins
1935 - 2020
Doris A, Hopkins, 85, of Vandalia, died on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Friends and family may gather at the cemetery from 1:30 p.m. until the time of services. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
She was born on Feb. 26, 1935, in Vandalia, the daughter of Jessie Oral and Cleda LaVaughn (Noffsinger) Hopkins.



Published in The Leader-Union from Sep. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020.
