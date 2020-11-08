Doris A. Piper, 77, of Brownstown, died at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon.
There will be no services at this time. Memorials: donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com
Doris Ann Piper was born on Sunday, Feb. 21, 1943, in Lawrenceville. She married Dewey Piper.
She had worked for the Hamilton Glass Factory in Lawrenceville and retired from Walmart.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Brenda Piper of Brownstown; grandsons, Dustin Webb of Shumway and Blake Shuemaker of Neoga; and a great-grandson, Peyton Webb.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and recently her only son, Lynn Piper on Oct. 26, 2020.