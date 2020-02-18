Doris E. (Daniels) Crow (1928 - 2020)
Service Information
Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey
301 E. Main St.
Ramsey, IL
62080
(618)-283-3176
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Ramsey
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ramsey
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Ramsey
Obituary
Doris L. Crow, 91, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, with the Rev. Jeff Shouse officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the church. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Crow was born on Nov. 3, 1928, in Ramsey, the daughter of Tim Lane and Arena Isabelle (Spires) Daniels. She married Billy Warren Crow on Oc. 11, 1950, in Ramsey; he passed away on Aug. 19, 2001.
She was a homemaker and bookkeeper, and a member of First Baptist Church of Ramsey.
She is survived by a son, Dan Crow and Kim of Oconee; Sharon Eddy and Raymond, and Sandra Worker and Kelvin, both of Ramsey, Carol Haas of Vandalia, and Terri Luster and Paul of Ramsey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Daniels and Sandy of Olathe, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Lois Brown; sons-in-law, Paul Haas and Dale Thull; and a grandson, Dustin Worker.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 18 to Feb. 26, 2020
