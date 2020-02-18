Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris E. (Daniels) Crow. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Ramsey 301 E. Main St. Ramsey , IL 62080 (618)-283-3176 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Baptist Church of Ramsey Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Ramsey Service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church of Ramsey Send Flowers Obituary

Doris L. Crow, 91, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at First Baptist Church of Ramsey, with the Rev. Jeff Shouse officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour before services on Thursday, both at the church. Memorials: Fayette County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Crow was born on Nov. 3, 1928, in Ramsey, the daughter of Tim Lane and Arena Isabelle (Spires) Daniels. She married Billy Warren Crow on Oc. 11, 1950, in Ramsey; he passed away on Aug. 19, 2001.

She was a homemaker and bookkeeper, and a member of First Baptist Church of Ramsey.

She is survived by a son, Dan Crow and Kim of Oconee; Sharon Eddy and Raymond, and Sandra Worker and Kelvin, both of Ramsey, Carol Haas of Vandalia, and Terri Luster and Paul of Ramsey; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Robert Daniels and Sandy of Olathe, Kan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a sister, Lois Brown; sons-in-law, Paul Haas and Dale Thull; and a grandson, Dustin Worker.

