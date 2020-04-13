Doris Estella Wallace, 92, of Oak Lawn, formerly of St. Elmo, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2020, at Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.
Private graveside services were to be held at Union Cemetery in Altamont, with the Rev. Paige Campbell officiating. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Wallace was born on Tuesday, May 3, 1927, in St. Elmo, the daughter of Donald and Leitha (Bledsoe) Gibbons. She married Dr. Robert C. Wallace on April 15, 1949; he died on Aug. 7, 1991.
Survivors include her daughter, Melody (Gary) Bricault of Rochester, N.Y.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 13 to Apr. 22, 2020