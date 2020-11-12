Doris Helen (Wollin) Strullmyer, 92, of Altamont, formerly of Loogootee, peacefully entered her eternal home at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont, where she made her home since 2014 at Luther Terrace and later at Lutheran Care Center as her health declined.
A public walk-thru viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, St. Peter. Social distancing and masks are requested by the family. A private family funeral service celebrating her life will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Memorials: St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Lutheran Care Center or donor's choice. Pagel Funeral Home in St. Peter was in charge of arrangements.
Doris was born on Nov. 29, 1927, in St. Peter, the daughter of Edward and Pauline (Rothe) Wollin. She was united in marriage to Ivan Strullmyer on Nov. 17, 1946; he preceded her in death July 26, 1993. The union was blessed with three children: Steven, Brenda and Nancy.
Doris was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, where she was baptized on Dec. 11, 1927, by the Rev. A.F. Neuendorf. She took instruction from the Rev. F.J. Duecker and was confirmed on March 29, 1942.
Doris was a devoted farm wife who enjoyed working alongside her husband Ivan for 46 years. She was an avid gardener and was known around the area for her beautiful flowers, which she was always willing to share with others. She enjoyed quilting with the Ladies, square dancing and traveling with her husband and friends. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Ladies Aid/ LWML, St. Peter Ladies Card Club, Crossroads Bank Young at Heart Club committee, and Couples Bowling League, and volunteered at the Braille Center in Effingham. Doris' pride and joy were her seven grandsons and her 16 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Feller (husband Kirk) of St. Elmo, and Nancy Bowman (husband Mike) of Altamont; daughter-in-law, Pat Strullmyer; grandsons, Bill Strullmyer of Appleton, Wis., Kurt Strullmyer (wife Lisa) of Effingham, Brock Strullmyer of Brownstown, Dane Feller (fiancé Tessa Dammerman) of St. Elmo, Casey Feller (wife Ashley) of St. Elmo, Derek Bowman (wife Casie) of Altamont, and Clint Bowman (wife Mackenzie) of Altamont; great-grandchildren, Alexis Higgins (husband Kyle), Allison Strullmyer, Alexandra Strullmyer, Zachary Strullmyer, Kole Strullmyer, Kylie Strullmyer, Benjamin Strullmyer, Eve Strullmyer, Anne Strullmyer, Kade Feller, Nora Feller, Vanden Feller, Emma Bowman, Eli Bowman, Olivia Bowman and Reed Bowman; two great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Doris Wollin of St. Peter; brother-in-law, Willard Strullmyer (wife Dona) of Altamont; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; son, Steve Strullmyer; sister, Edna Welling; brothers, Alwin, Louis and Elmer Wollin; brother-in-law, Clarence Welling; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Wollin, Helen Wollin and Lila Weber.