Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434

Doris Jean Moulton, 79, of Vandalia, passed away at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

Graveside services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Haley Chapel Cemetery in Bluff City, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Moulton was born on Jan. 15, 1940, in Shobonier, the daughter of Charles and Helen (Thompson) Oldham. She married Larry Ronald Moulton on Oct. 23, 1958; he preceded her in death on June 20, 1975.

Doris was a homemaker. She had an avid love for sewing, quilting, embroidering, reading, canning and gardening. She also enjoyed collecting elephants and roosters. Doris loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her sons, Timothy Moulton and wife Margery of Vernon, Merle Moulton of Effingham and Philip Moulton of Farina; daughters, Jeanette and husband Danny Fenton of Butler, Melissa and husband Marvin Steinkamp Jr. of Vandalia, and Priscilla Mouton and fiancé Brian Deram of Effingham; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brothers, Kenny Oldham and Gene Oldham; sisters, Alice Ward, Cathy Gipson, Joyce Oldham, Joanne Neal, Karen Attebery, Ruth Lovall, Judy Lovall and Nancy Braun; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Ricky Moulton; brothers, Stanley Oldham and David Oldham; and grandchildren, Roger Moulton and Justin Wyatt.

