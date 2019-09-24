Doris Nadine Dudley, 86, of Edwardsville, passed away at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville.
Services will be held at noon on Thursday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dale Deverick officiating. Interment will be in Noffsinger Cemetery in Smithboro. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: The family. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Doris was born on May 26, 1933, in Noffsinger, the daughter of Virgil and Pansy (Meyer) Case.
Doris was a homemaker, raising her 11 children. She was very artistic and enjoyed crafts, all types of puzzles and sewing. She was affiliated with the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her sons, Michael Johnson, Robert Johnson, Larry Johnson, Gary Johnson, Dale Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Phillip Johnson and Paul Johnson; daughters, Kay Johnston and Patty Johnson; brothers, Floyd Case and Kenny Case; 20 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Ruth Vomund; infant brother, Virgil Elbert Case; brothers, Merle Leeper and Joseph Case; and a grandson, Gabriel Johnson.
Published in The Leader-Union from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019