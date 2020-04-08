Dorothy I. Meier, 88, of Altamont, died at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at her home.
Private family services were to be held, with burial to follow in Arborcrest Memorial Park in Effingham. Memorials: Immanuel Lutheran Church, Altamont Lutheran Interparish Schools or donor's choice. Gieseking Funeral Home in Altamont was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.giesekingfh.com.
Mrs. Meier was born on Monday, Nov. 9, 1931, at home in rural Effingham, the daughter of Edwin and Gertrude Ziegler Hammer. She married Arlen P. Meier on Sept. 23, 1951; he died in 1995.
Survivors include her sons, Delbert (Alice) Meier of Altamont, Roger (Jane) Meier of Centralia, Dan Meier of Chesterfield, Mo., Richard (Sara) Meier of Effingham, and Tom (Jayme) Meier of The Woodlands, Texas.
Published in The Leader-Union on Apr. 8, 2020