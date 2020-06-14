Dorothy Irene (Elder) Richards, 95, of Vandalia, was born on April 9, 1925 to Rollie Elder and Dora (Swick) Elder in rural Shobonier. She passed away at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Health Department. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mrs. Richards was raised in the Brownstown area, attending both the Brownstown and Augsburg schools, eventually leaving to live in the Sterling/Rock Falls area for 26 years and then returning to Brownstown in 1973. She married Wayne Richards on March 13, 1947; he preceded in death on April 11, 1977.
Irene worked at Delmonte Cannery in Rochelle, was a sales clerk in Sterling, and also was a bartender at Brownies in Vandalia. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in rural Rock Falls, where she taught an adult Sunday school class; Vandalia VFW Post #3862 Ladies Auxiliary, in which she was a past president; and was also a Brownie (Girl Scout) Leader in Rock Falls.
She is survived by her sons, C.M. "Bud" Diveley (Bea) of Brownstown, Charles "Chucky" Richards of Sterling, and Terry Richards (Loretta Muelberg) of Vandalia; son-in-law, James Ross of Machesney Park; daughters, Dora "Dodie" Davison (Bill) of Vandalia, Diana Stephens (Richard) of Cowden, and Dana "Darlene" Smith of Barnhart, Mo.; broth-er, Charles Elder (Jean) of Nelson; 128 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, stepgrandchil-dren and adopted grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; daughter, Karen Ross; son-in-law, Robert Smith; daugh-ters-in-law, Lois Richards and Renee Diveley; brothers, Rollie Elder and Bill Elder; sisters, Faye Davison and Viva Dial; three grandchildren; and a very important companion of 25 years, Kenneth Grotts.
A graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with Rev. Pete LeDuc officiating. Memorials: Fayette County Health Department. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com
Mrs. Richards was raised in the Brownstown area, attending both the Brownstown and Augsburg schools, eventually leaving to live in the Sterling/Rock Falls area for 26 years and then returning to Brownstown in 1973. She married Wayne Richards on March 13, 1947; he preceded in death on April 11, 1977.
Irene worked at Delmonte Cannery in Rochelle, was a sales clerk in Sterling, and also was a bartender at Brownies in Vandalia. She was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in rural Rock Falls, where she taught an adult Sunday school class; Vandalia VFW Post #3862 Ladies Auxiliary, in which she was a past president; and was also a Brownie (Girl Scout) Leader in Rock Falls.
She is survived by her sons, C.M. "Bud" Diveley (Bea) of Brownstown, Charles "Chucky" Richards of Sterling, and Terry Richards (Loretta Muelberg) of Vandalia; son-in-law, James Ross of Machesney Park; daughters, Dora "Dodie" Davison (Bill) of Vandalia, Diana Stephens (Richard) of Cowden, and Dana "Darlene" Smith of Barnhart, Mo.; broth-er, Charles Elder (Jean) of Nelson; 128 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, stepgrandchil-dren and adopted grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; daughter, Karen Ross; son-in-law, Robert Smith; daugh-ters-in-law, Lois Richards and Renee Diveley; brothers, Rollie Elder and Bill Elder; sisters, Faye Davison and Viva Dial; three grandchildren; and a very important companion of 25 years, Kenneth Grotts.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 14 to Jun. 24, 2020.