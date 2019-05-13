Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. (Dawson) DeSherlia. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy L. DeSherlia, 81, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Burial will be in Maxey Cemetery in rural Mulberry Grove. Visitation will be held from noon until time of services on Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials: Bond County Hospice or staff of Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation. Online condolences can be expressed at

Dorothy was born on May 27, 1937, in Van Boran, Mo., the daughter of Roebrt and Ina (Cowen) Dawson. She married Ivan Rhodes, and together they had six children; after Mr. Rhodes passed away, she later married Morse DeSherlia; he also preceded her in death.

Dorothy was a former server and cook in various restaurants, and after retirement, she enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her children, Tammie Kissiar of Pearland, Texas, Mike Rhodes and wife Marsha of Smithboro, Lisa and husband Wayne Kious of Dwight, and Rick Rhodes and wife Angie of Vandalia; grandchildren, Sammi Jo Rhodes and fiancé Michael Peters, Randa Rhodes and fiancé Christian Dawson, Stephanie and husband Johnny Joy, Shae Kissiar, Dustin Rhodes, Brandon Rhodes, Kylie Kious and fiancé Jake Wilson, Kiefer Kious, Colton Rhodes and fiancée Chezney Hunt, Jenna Olson and fiancé Nick DePaolo, and Allison Perry; great-grandchildren, Travis Finch, Breanna Jo Merkel, Kirsten Merkel, Brynlee Dawson, Bentley Rhodes, Kinzlee Rhodes, Todd DePaolo and Delta DePaolo; brothers, William Dawson, Jim Dawson, and Gilbert Dawson and wife Linda; sisters, Betty Pike, Barbara and husband Lonnie Cowin, and Sharon and husband Tom Nevares.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; sons, Franklin and Bruce Rhodes; grandson, Shawn Smith; brothers, Robert Dawson and Thomas Dawson; and sister, Pauline Rector.

