Service Information Gieseking-Claggett Funeral Home College & North Brownstown , IL 62418 (618)-427-3344 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Liberty Christian Church Brownstown , IL Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Liberty Christian Church Brownstown , IL Service 10:00 AM Liberty Christian Church Brownstown , IL

Dorothy Mae Durbin, 75, of Brownstown, passed away at 12:25 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at Liberty Christian Church in rural Brownstown, with Jim Dann officiating. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Friday, both at the church. Memorials: Liberty Christian Church, Northside Christian Church, Liberty Cemetery or Missions Outreach Fund. Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Durbin was born on Thursday, March 23, 1944, in Love County, Okla., the daughter of Todd and Dottie Mae (Acrea) Burkhart. She married Eddie Gibson in 1963, and they raised four children. She assisted her husband in his ministry, along with Max Whited at Northside Christian Church in Vandalia, Bethany Christian Church in Brownstown and St. James Christian Church in St. James. Eddie preceded her in death in 1999. She then married Jack Durbin on July 19, 2002, and helped raise his two youngest children and inherited two more sons.

She was a member of Liberty Christian Church and led the Ladies Group Bible study. Dorothy was a wife, mom, grandma, great-grandma, secretary and song leader.

She is survived by her husband; sons, Tony Gibson of Charlotte, N.C., Justin (Jessica) Durbin of Vandalia, Jeremy Durbin of Vandalia and Chandler Durbin of Clay City; daughters, Terry (Ken) Baldridge of Centraila, Jan Gibson of Atlanta, Jill Gibson of Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Kenley (Brandon Owens) Durbin of Flora; grandchildren, Kristine Sanders, Josh Gibson, Ryan and Renee Baldridge, Justin Jarvis, and Kenneth, Kevin, Marcus, Robby and Abby Durbin; five great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Gibson and a great-granddaughter, Hope Gibson; brothers, Kenneth (Irene) Burkhart, J.D. (Wootie) Burkhart, Glester (Gladys) Burkhart and Donnie Ray (Mary) Burkhart; and sisters, Pat Abney, Velma (Don) Murray and Connie Burkhart.

