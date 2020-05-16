Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorwin E. Julius. View Sign Service Information C & A Pagel Funeral Home 100 N. Olive St. St. Elmo , IL 62458 (618)-829-5432 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorwin E. Julius, 92, of St. Elmo, passed away at 12:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital in Effingham.

A private family service will be held, and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Sefton Township. Memorials: First Assembly of God or donor's choice. C&A Pagel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangement. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Julius was born on Oct. 28, 1927, in Fayette County, the son of Jacob E. and Hazel B. (Claytor) Julius. He married Wanda Lorraine Haslett on June 30, 1948, at First Assembly of God in St. Elmo.

He was a member of American Legion Post No. 420 in St. Elmo. He was a deacon at First Assembly of God in St. Elmo for many years. He served in the U.S. Army. He was a ham radio operator and loved searching for arrow heads and other Indian artifacts. In his earlier life, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a hard worker and could fix almost anything. Dorwin worked at the St. Elmo Post Office for 26 years.

He is survived by his wife, Wanda; sons, James Marion Julius of Beecher City, Robert "Bob" Julius of Kinmundy, Brian Julius (wife, Deb) of St. Elmo, Randy K. Julius of St. Elmo and Darin D. Julius of St. Elmo; sister, Eleanor Burks of St. Elmo; 17 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Garnett Garrison and Frieda Simmons; and brothers-in-law, Dwight Burks, Maynard Simmons and Rod Garrison.

