Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dovie June (Evans) Keeling. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris June Keeling, 87, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

A private graveside service and interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Memorials: Pony Bird Inc., a facility providing 24-hour care for developmentally disabled, non-ambulatory children and adults. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Keeling was born on June 18, 1932, in Matthews, Mo., the daughter of Edgar Jackson and Ovelia Christine (Lancaster) Evans. She married Franklin M. Hill on Sept. 3, 1951; he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 1997. She married Morris Edward Keeling on Oct. 19, 2007, and together they shared 12 years of marriage.

June was a homemaker and former church pianist for Alpine Baptist Church in Barnhart, Mo., Temple Baptist Church in Vandalia and occasionally for Overcup Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, where she was a member.

She is survived by her husband, Morris; daughter, Dixie Christina Gunnett of Farmington, Mo.; stepchildren, Judith Hampton of Fillmore, Gregory Keeling of Mulberry Grove and Randy Keeling of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Melanie Dawn Sigman, Danny Robert Sigman II, Aaron Gabriel Lockwood, Tommy Rusty Hill II and Joseph Alan Hill; stepgrandchildren, Justin Keeling, Jacob Keeling, Addison Keeling, Curtis Hampton, Shelli Joe Hampton and Jeremy Keeling; great-grandchildren, Alexander John "AJ" Sigman, Andrew "Drew" Sigman, Tommy Rusty Hill III and Taylor Jo Hill; several great-step and great-great-grandchildren; nephew and caretaker, Billy Mark Evans of Vandalia; nieces and nephews, Renee Evans, Regina Laswell and husband Kenny, Homer Jackson II and Connie Evans.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin; son, Tommy Rusty Hill; and brothers, Homer Jackson Evans and Billy Cleveland Evans.

Doris June Keeling, 87, of Vandalia, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.A private graveside service and interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Doug Wodtka officiating. Memorials: Pony Bird Inc., a facility providing 24-hour care for developmentally disabled, non-ambulatory children and adults. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mrs. Keeling was born on June 18, 1932, in Matthews, Mo., the daughter of Edgar Jackson and Ovelia Christine (Lancaster) Evans. She married Franklin M. Hill on Sept. 3, 1951; he preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 1997. She married Morris Edward Keeling on Oct. 19, 2007, and together they shared 12 years of marriage.June was a homemaker and former church pianist for Alpine Baptist Church in Barnhart, Mo., Temple Baptist Church in Vandalia and occasionally for Overcup Baptist Church in rural Vandalia, where she was a member.She is survived by her husband, Morris; daughter, Dixie Christina Gunnett of Farmington, Mo.; stepchildren, Judith Hampton of Fillmore, Gregory Keeling of Mulberry Grove and Randy Keeling of Pocahontas; grandchildren, Melanie Dawn Sigman, Danny Robert Sigman II, Aaron Gabriel Lockwood, Tommy Rusty Hill II and Joseph Alan Hill; stepgrandchildren, Justin Keeling, Jacob Keeling, Addison Keeling, Curtis Hampton, Shelli Joe Hampton and Jeremy Keeling; great-grandchildren, Alexander John "AJ" Sigman, Andrew "Drew" Sigman, Tommy Rusty Hill III and Taylor Jo Hill; several great-step and great-great-grandchildren; nephew and caretaker, Billy Mark Evans of Vandalia; nieces and nephews, Renee Evans, Regina Laswell and husband Kenny, Homer Jackson II and Connie Evans.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin; son, Tommy Rusty Hill; and brothers, Homer Jackson Evans and Billy Cleveland Evans. Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 12 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close