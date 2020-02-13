Doyet Davis, 84, of Nokomis, formerly of Ramsey, died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Grace Fellowship Church in Fillmore, with the Rev. Myron Kirk officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Friday at the church. Memorials: Grace Fellowship Church in Fillmore. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Davis was born on May 10, 1935, in Fayette County, the son of Wilbert H. and Maggie E. Murkins Davis. He married Dorothy Groves, later married Robin Dickerson and then Debra Godwin.
Survivors include sons, Dean Davis and Brenda of West Frankfort, and Ben Davis and Estelle of Ramsey; and daughters, Karen Hebenstreit and Paul, and Jackie Sutton and Jeff, both of Ramsey.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 13 to Feb. 26, 2020