Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight L. Hagy. View Sign Service Information Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd 204 North Fourth Street Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3434 Graveside service 11:00 AM Fairlawn Cemetery Vandalia , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dwight Laverne Hagy, 93, of Vandalia, passed away at 1:46 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

A private graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hagy was born on July 6, 1926, in Bluff City, the son of Harold Lee Hagy and Farrel Marie (Moulton) Kidd.

After high school, Dwight joined the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He married Bessie Rose Holman on July 22, 1951, and together they celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage and raised three children.

Dwight was a farmer and rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He had an avid love for the farm and his horses, and enjoyed taking them to many horse shows throughout the years.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia; former member of the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association and Vandalia Lions Club; and past board member for Vandalia Township.

He is survived by his wife, Bessie; daughter, Beverly Horton of Vandalia; son, Mark Hagy of Vandalia; daughter, Cindy and husband Kirk Doehring of Vandalia; grandchildren, Seth Horton, Jessica Horton, Brock Doehring, Blake Doehring and wife Nichole, Whitney and husband Brock Thompson, Tori Hagy, Colton Hagy and Remington Hagy; and great-grandsons, Jake and Luke Doehring.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Hagy.



Dwight Laverne Hagy, 93, of Vandalia, passed away at 1:46 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.A private graveside service and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Dr. Ben Foxworth officiating. Memorials: Donor's choice. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com. Mr. Hagy was born on July 6, 1926, in Bluff City, the son of Harold Lee Hagy and Farrel Marie (Moulton) Kidd.After high school, Dwight joined the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He married Bessie Rose Holman on July 22, 1951, and together they celebrated nearly 70 years of marriage and raised three children.Dwight was a farmer and rural letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He had an avid love for the farm and his horses, and enjoyed taking them to many horse shows throughout the years.He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in rural Vandalia and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia; former member of the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association and Vandalia Lions Club; and past board member for Vandalia Township.He is survived by his wife, Bessie; daughter, Beverly Horton of Vandalia; son, Mark Hagy of Vandalia; daughter, Cindy and husband Kirk Doehring of Vandalia; grandchildren, Seth Horton, Jessica Horton, Brock Doehring, Blake Doehring and wife Nichole, Whitney and husband Brock Thompson, Tori Hagy, Colton Hagy and Remington Hagy; and great-grandsons, Jake and Luke Doehring.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Hagy. Published in The Leader-Union from May 16 to May 27, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close