Earl E. Ralston, 75, of Ramsey, passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at his home.
Services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Richard Corwin officiating. Burial was in Bolt Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour before services on Saturday, both at the church. Memorials: Union Christian Church. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Ralston was born on June 26, 1944, in St. Elmo, the son of Earl Guy and Mary Ellen (Turrentine) Ralston. He married Judith Rae Hall on Sept. 15, 1979, in Ramsey.
He was retired from Firestone in Decatur after 26½ years. He was a member of Union Christian Church in Ramsey and USWA No. 713.
He is survived by his wife; son, Doug Ralston of Effingham; daughter, Christi Nemnich and Keith of St. Charles, Mo.; sister, Barbara Oberlink and Dan of Vandalia; grandchildren, Casie Eichel of Farmington, Mo., Jaclyn Wieda of San Antonio, Texas, Trevor Nemnich of St. Charles, Mo., Samantha Nemnich of Wright City, Mo., Jessyca Holeman of Elizabethtown, Ky., Dalton Nemnich of St. Charles, Mo., and Caleb Ralston of Elizabethtown, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Ralston.
Published in The Leader-Union from Feb. 23 to Mar. 4, 2020