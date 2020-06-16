Edith Mae Reindl, 85, of Ramsey, died on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her home.
Private family services will be held in June with a service honoring Edith's memory at Bayle City Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, in Bayle City for her extended family and friends. Memorials: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, rural Ramsey. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Reindl was born on Sept. 8, 1934, in Bayle City, the daughter of Charles Wesley Leroy and Maggie Ann (Wal-strom) McClure. She married Norman Dale Reindl on Aug. 29, 1954, in Bayle City.
Survivors include her husband; sons, Steve Reindl and Judy of Hillsboro and Tim Reindl and Cheryl of New Berlin; and daughters, Cindy Huber and Stan of Coffeen, Pam Kennett of Hillsboro and Angela Ohms of Hillsboro.
Published in The Leader-Union from Jun. 16 to Jun. 24, 2020.