Edward M. Kulesza, 84, of Vandalia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Tim Logue officiating. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery in rural Fillmore, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Green Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Kulesza was born on April 2, 1935, in East St. Louis, the son of Edward J. and Lottie (Kryuske) Kulesza. He married Deanna L. Snow on April 29, 1962, in Vandalia.

He graduated from Central Catholic High School in East St. Louis in 1953 and attended college at Southern Illinois University for two years. Ed was a member of Bethel Baptist Church since 1972, and he was a U.S. Army Korean SP4 veteran. He was formerly employed at McDonnell Aircraft in St. Louis, Mo., for three years following the service. He farmed for 30 years in rural Vandalia and Fillmore, and later worked for Woolsey Brothers for 18 years as a nurse tank driver.

He is survived by his wife; sons, Matthew Kulesza of Effingham and Raymond "Ray" Kulesza of Vandalia; grandchildren, Lucas Kulesza and Justin Kulesza; stepgrandchildren, Sara Wilson & Jimmy and Kristina Verdeyen; great-grandchildren, Mason Kulesza and Kingston Kulesza; great-stepgrandchildren, Maci and Layni Wilson; and sister, Mary J. Diehl of Evans, N.C.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandchild, Sarah Kulesza.

