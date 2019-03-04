Obituary



Eileen Beck, 96, of Herrick, died at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Prairie Rose Health Care Center in Pana.Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Friday at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Ramsey. Kennedy and Sons Wallace-Carroll Funeral Home in Herrick was in charge of arrangements. Online condolence can be expressed at www.kennedypana.com. Mr. Beck was born on Sunday, May 7, 1922, in Pana, the daughter of Harold and Lenna (Shemp) Paradee. She married John Joseph Beck on April 13, 1939; he died on Oct. 30, 1987.Survivors include her daughters, Evelyn Logue of Assumption, Wilma (Jim) Hoffman of Wilsonville, Lois (Howard) Naab of Ramsey, and Mary Eller of Herrick; and sons, Jonnie (Sharon) Beck of Sikeston, Mo., Larry Beck of Herrick, and Bobby (Kim) Beck of Vandalia.

