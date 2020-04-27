Eileen Marie Tamborini, 93, of Vandalia, formerly of Ramsey, died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
Private graveside services and interment will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey, with the Rev. Terry Sapp officiating. Memorials: Ramsey Christian Church. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Tamborini was born on May 11, 1926, in Princeton, Ind., the daughter of William and Joseph Marie (Geis) Wildt-Fearn. She married Pete Orvil Tamborini on Oct. 19, 1946, in Evansville; he died on Jan. 19, 1979.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 27 to May 6, 2020